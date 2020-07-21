ASOTIN — A three-way race for the District 2 seat on the Asotin County board of commissioners pits incumbent Chris Seubert against two political newcomers — Michael Henze and Dennis Plunkett.
After the Aug. 4 primary ballots are counted, the top two contenders will move on to the general election. The first round of voting for this race is limited to residents of District 2, but the final decision in November will be determined by a countywide vote.
Ballots for the primary have been mailed to registered voters and must be returned on or before Aug. 4 to the auditor’s office.
Chris Seubert
Seubert, who has served one term, said he is seeking four more years at the county’s helm to continue serving the public and wrap up unfinished business, such as building a new Asotin County Jail.
“I’m going to make sure we stay under budget on the new jail,” Seubert said. “I promised that to county residents when they approved this, and I really meant it.”
Sales tax revenue is now being collected for the project, which calls for a $13.7 million jail to replace the outdated one currently in operation. County officials are working on the architect’s contract, Seubert said, and haven’t fallen behind on the timeline, even with the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposed location is along Sixth Avenue and Evans Road, but the site has not been finalized.
“It’s going to be in someone’s backyard, wherever it goes,” Seubert said. “When we went to the voters, they knew this was the preferred site, and that we can’t afford to buy more property.”
Over the past four years, Seubert said he’s connected with all of the departments and understands the day-to-day operations of county government. One of his favorite aspects of the job is dealing with people, whether it’s a community member or county employee.
“I’ve always enjoyed working with the public,” he said. “I have an open-door policy, and I’ve really enjoyed getting to know all of the employees and how each department works. I have spent time in each office to learn how the process works.”
Seubert said being a commissioner is a full-time job, although it’s considered part-time on the payroll. He gets calls most nights and attends committee meetings throughout the week, as well as keeping regular office hours at the annex.
“You need to be here for your county residents. They want face-to-face interactions with us, and they deserve it.”
The most difficult challenge for him personally was when former Commissioner Jim Jeffords stepped down because of serious health problems. Seubert said it was sad to see his colleague battling cancer and forced to give up a job he loved.
Also on the list is the Superior Court judge situation. Last year, Judge Scott Gallina was arrested at the courthouse for alleged sexual crimes against female co-workers. Gallina, who denies all wrongdoing, remains on paid administrative leave as he awaits a trial date.
“That’s been tough on everybody involved,” Seubert said of the case. “It was very upsetting to all of our county employees and the commissioners.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has been on the front burner for the past five months as the board tries to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders and keep the public safe.
Seubert is concerned about the potential revenue shortfalls caused by economic shutdowns.
“We run a very tight budget,” he said. “We aren’t wasting money. I’m worried about our employees because we may have to do furloughs or have layoffs. We just don’t know yet.”
Seubert said he’s hoping voters elect him to a second term because he enjoys the role and offers common sense and accessibility.
“I’m here. I listen, and I look into issues. You can’t change the world in your first term. I feel like I can get more accomplished for Asotin County now with the connections I’ve made and will continue to make.”
Michael Henze
Henze said he decided to throw his hat in the ring because he appreciates living here and feels an obligation to give something back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
“I don’t have the training or skills to be a police officer or firefighter, but I have the leadership abilities and a business background that lend themselves to being a commissioner. My inspiration for running is to be involved.”
If elected, Henze plans to work with the Port of Clarkston, mayors of Asotin and Clarkston and officials across the Snake River in Lewiston to address economic development and other pressing issues, such as homelessness, improving mental health care, sustaining the food bank and the overall health of the community.
“One of the biggest struggles we have as a small county is generating revenues from outside sources,” Henze said. “We have a wonderful asset in the river system, our new wineries, golf courses and a new hotel. We’ve got to build on our tourism industry and look for opportunities to move the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley forward.”
Henze, who works as a pharmaceutical representative, said his job has changed and he’s no longer spending 130 nights a year on the road and now has the time to devote to the county role.
The Finley, Wash., native enjoys golfing, camping, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He and his wife, Lewis-Clark State College athletic director Brooke Henze, live in the Clarkston Heights.
“I will bring a fresh, new perspective,” Henze said. “We have to have a growth mindset. If we’re stagnant, we’re falling behind. We need to be imaginative and creative as we move forward.”
Henze said he understands the value of hard work, dedication, having an open mind, and the closeness of a community.
“I look forward to listening to our citizen’s concerns, challenges and desires for our county,” Henze said. “My commitment is to represent the position of Asotin County commissioner with professionalism, dignity, and pride to keep this county a very special place for all.”
Dennis Plunkett
A Clarkston retiree jumped into the race because he doesn’t like the way the pandemic has been handled, and he wants to uphold the Constitution.
“The primary reason I’m running is because I have watched politicians take their oath of office without even reading the Constitution,” Plunkett said. “I’m sick and tired of the two-party system. I think people should run on their own merits and not be supported by any particular political party, and that’s why I’m running as an independent.”
Plunkett believes the state’s COVID-19 restrictions and shutdowns are examples of “government overreach,” and he’d like to prevent it from happening again.
“If I’m elected, I’m going to introduce an ordinance that says any future pandemics will be handled at the county level,” he said. “We’d wait until the death rate meets a certain percentage of the population and base any shutdowns on a much higher rate. We could hold a huge public hearing in a large venue like a gymnasium, with it also available online, and give local officials and county citizens a chance to speak, and the people in this county would have the final say on when we shut down and reopen. We’ve had two COVID deaths in Asotin County, but we destroyed and interrupted the lives of 22,000 people. That’s an absurdity.”
Plunkett doesn’t agree with the state’s mask mandate and said he plans to support Loren Culp, R-Republic, for governor because “he has the best chance of defeating Jay Inslee.”
When it comes to finances, Plunkett said the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley doesn’t need multiple ports, given the level of commerce here. He would recommend temporary closure of the Port of Clarkston so those funds could be used for other needs.
To save money, he also wants to turn the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center into a “swim-at-your-own-risk” operation with a greatly reduced staff.
“And I think jail construction should be put off until later,” Plunkett said. “The inmates can be housed at the Nez Perce County Jail. I don’t want to cancel the new jail, just delay it until we get through any budget problems caused by revenue losses due to the pandemic.”
Plunkett said he would be “absolutely accessible” to his constituents, if he gets the job. He is hoping voters will give him a chance to show them his work ethic.
“I am talking 3 a.m. in the morning,” he said. “If you have a problem, call me. To me, this job won’t be sitting on your backside for four hours on a Monday morning. It will be a 24/7 job. I will give free seminars, meet in people’s homes, whatever it takes to make sure my constituents have access.”
Chris Seubert
Age: 63
Office seeking: Asotin County commissioner, District 2
Education: Graduated from Prairie High School in 1975
Career: Retired from State of Idaho, department of Health and Welfare, previously worked at Les Schwab Tire for almost 18 years.
Family: Five children
Previous elected position: One term as Asotin County commissioner
Lived in area: More than 30 years
Prefers Republican party
Michael “Mike” Henze
Age: 50
Office seeking: Asotin County commissioner, District 2
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Whitworth University
Career: Executive speciality representative for a bio-pharmaceutical company for 18 years, former consultant with Wells Farge Financial Advisors and Spokane Teachers Credit Union
Family: Married to Brooke Cushman Henze, two sons
Previous elected positions: None
Lived in area: Three years
Facebook: Mike Henze for County Commissioner
No political party preference
Dennis Plunkett
Age: 75
Office seeking: Asotin County commissioner, District 2
Education: Bachelor’s degree from University of the Americas, Mexico City, in 1968
Career: Teacher, farmer, paralegal, product developer, building contractor, landlord
Family: Widower, six children, 10 grandchildren
Previous election positions: None
Lived in area: 40 years
Prefers independent party