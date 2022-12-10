Three deaths from COVID-19 were reported this week by health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
A woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s in Clearwater County died of the virus. Asotin County also had a death this week; it was a man between the ages of 60 and 75.
The region’s death toll since COVID-19 first appeared in the U.S. in March 2020 is now 520.
A total of 150 new infections were reported in the region this week, including 57 in Nez Perce County.
Whitman County Public Health this week stopped providing updated COVID-19 statistics on its website. The county website now directs traffic to the Washington State Department of Health dashboard, where numbers for all counties in the state are available.
Chris Skidmore, director of Whitman County Public Health, said the change was made because it’s a “different phase now” of the pandemic.
“I think it’s still important to monitor and keep surveillance on those numbers, but the state dashboard does that pretty well,” he said. “Creating the numbers and keeping the website up to date was a load to take on for my staff. We’re moving more toward the normal things that public health does.”
Whitman County’s total number of cases over the last two-plus years is 9,899, but that number doesn’t included cases discovered with home tests. And at this point, some people go directly to therapeutic treatments for COVID-19, rather than testing, when symptoms appear, Skidmore said.
Below are the region’s weekly COVID-19 totals in 2022:
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4 — 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 18 — 52 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 25 — 44 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 1 — 11 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 8 — 18 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 15 — 21 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 22 — 36 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 29 — 41 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 6 — 65 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 13 — 116 cases, 1 death.
Week ending May 20 — 214 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending May 27 — 199 cases, 1 death.
Week ending June 3 — 240 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending June 10 — 175 cases, 0 deaths.
Two-week period ending June 24 — 453 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending July 1 — 221 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Six days ending July 7 — 202 cases, 1 death.
Eight days ending July 15 — 279 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending July 22 — 241 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending July 29 — 203 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending Aug. 5 — 195 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Aug. 12 — 196 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Aug. 19 — 183 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Aug. 26 — 204 cases, 4 deaths.
Week ending Sept. 2 — 158 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Sept. 9 — 188 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Sept. 16 — 183 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Sept. 23 — 210 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Sept. 30 — 189 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Oct. 7 — 120 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Oct. 14 — 91 cases, 1 death (Asotin County numbers not included).
Week ending Oct. 21 — 130 cases, 5 deaths (includes some late-reported Asotin County figures).
Week ending Oct. 28 — 57 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Nov. 4 — 90 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Nov. 11 — 122 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Nov. 18 — 101 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Nov. 25 — 86 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Dec. 2 — 168 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Dec. 9 — 150 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).