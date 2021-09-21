Three deaths related to COVID-19 along with 181 new infections were reported Monday by Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
Two of the deaths occurred in Latah County, which had 36 new infections, and one death was in Lewis County, which had 14 new infections. The fatalities included two women and one man; two in their 70s, one in their 80s.
The infections also included eight in Clearwater County; 24 in Idaho County; and 99 in Nez Perce County.
There are 14 patients who are currently hospitalized at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. According to the hospital’s website, 89 percent of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated and 88 percent of the intensive care unit patients are unvaccinated.
The Lewiston School District also reported 28 active cases among students and 10 active cases among staff members. The student numbers include one each at Camelot Elementary, Webster Elementary and Whitman Elementary; two each at Centennial Elementary, McGhee Elementary and Tammany High School; three at Sacajawea Middle School; six at Jenifer Middle School; and 10 at Lewiston High School.
Infections among staff members include one each at Camelot, Webster, Sacajawea and Lewiston High School; two at Centennial Elementary; and four among district assigned staff members.
Whitman County reported 31 new positive COVID-19 tests and no deaths. Asotin County had 12 new cases Saturday, four Sunday and 14 Monday. There have been 40 breakthrough cases so far in September and 113 since July 1. The county also has five current hospitalizations.
Seven residents of Idaho Correctional Institution at Orofino have tested positive for the virus, said Warden Terema Carlin. One staff member also is currently off because of a positive COVID-19 test.
At North Idaho Correctional Institution at Cottonwood, one inmate has tested positive and is asymptomatic, Warden Aaron Krieger reported.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 at 1:30 p.m. PDT today via Webex.
Speakers will include Dave Jeppesen, director of the health department, and Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health.
Jim Souza, chief physician executive at St. Luke’s Health System in Boise, also will attend.
The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode by selecting the link: idhw.webex.com/idhw/onstage.
