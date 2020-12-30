Three more deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported by area health officials Tuesday, including the death of a woman in her 30s in Latah County.
No other details about the woman were released by the Public Health – Idaho North Central District. She is the youngest person to succumb to the coronavirus in the five-county region.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the individual’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Public Health spokesman Scott Schlegel said via email. “We continue to urge all ages to stay vigilant in wearing masks while in public, social distancing when you can, and taking all precautions to help stop the spread of this virus.”
The other deaths reported Tuesday were a man in his 70s in Latah County and a woman between 70 and 89 in Asotin County.
A total of 57 new cases were reported in north central Idaho on Tuesday, including 24 in Idaho County, 12 in Clearwater County, 10 apiece in Latah and Nez Perce counties, and one in Lewis County. The region has seen a total of 7,242 cases, of which 1,706 are considered open.
In southeastern Washington, Whitman County added nine new cases for a total of 2,754, of which 10 are currently hospitalized. Asotin County added six cases for 1,079 total, and the one death for 27 total. Garfield County added nine cases for a total of 96.
Case numbers in the region have been trending downward in December. In north central Idaho, there were 2,929 cases reported in November; so far in December, there have been 1,797 cases.
Schlegel said Public Health’s assumption is that a decrease in testing because of the holidays has led to less cases being reported.
Whitman County has also seen a dip in cases this month, “but we are anticipating seeing those numbers rise after Christmas due to the social nature of the holiday,” said Chris Skidmore, interim director of Whitman County Public Health.
“We are also expecting a number of students returning to the Pullman area in January and contributing to those case counts as well,” Skidmore added. “I think we will start seeing the effects of the Christmas holiday in the next 10 days or so.”
Asotin County Health District Administrator Brady Woodbury has also taken note of fewer cases in recent weeks, but can’t say for certain what has caused the drop.
“At this point I just don’t think we have enough data to say incidence is trending down,” he said via email. “My gut feeling is that it is trending down, and the numbers are definitely less, but we need a little more time past the holidays to see if that is really happening in Asotin County.”
