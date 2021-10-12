Three COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region Monday, bringing the area’s pandemic death toll to 305.
Asotin County reported one death, a woman between 60 and 80 years old. Whitman County added two deaths, but didn’t provide any details about the people who died.
The three counties in southeastern Washington have seen 118 virus deaths while the five counties in north central Idaho are up to 187 deaths during the 18 months of the pandemic.
Some health departments were closed Monday because of the Columbus Day holiday and didn’t provide COVID-19 updates.
The Lewiston School District on Monday reported two new COVID-19 cases among students, with one at Whitman Elementary and one at Jenifer Middle School. Districtwide, there are 14 active cases.