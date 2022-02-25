Three deaths from COVID-19 were announced in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho on Thursday.
One death was reported in Whitman County by the Washington Department of Health website. It’s the 89th virus death in Whitman County throughout the pandemic.
The other deaths were posted on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website. One was an Idaho County man in his 50s; the other was a Nez Perce County man in his 90s.
In the nearly two years since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in this area, there has been 273 deaths in the five counties of north central Idaho and 156 in the three counties of southeastern Washington. That is a total of 429 deaths.
New case numbers remained low Thursday, with a total of 37 reported in the region.