Three deaths from COVID-19 were reported by health officials in the region Thursday.
The deaths included two men in their 70s, one from Nez Perce County and one from Idaho County. The other death was a man between the ages of 40 and 60 in Asotin County.
A total of 89 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday by officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
Also on Thursday, Gritman Medical Center announced that since June 1, more than 75 percent of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at the Moscow facility have been unvaccinated.
The hospital is unable to determine vaccination status in nearly 5 percent of patients hospitalized, according to a news release.
In the past week, Gritman reported eight new hospitalizations in patients who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 146 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The hospital is continuing to operate under contingent standards of care, but will change its status if the situation requires.
“Our hospital and clinics are open and safe for care — please do not defer the care you need,” Gritman said in the weekly update.