Three virus deaths reported in north central Idaho

Three deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by the Public Health – Idaho North Central District, according to statistics posted on the organization’s website.
The deaths included two women and one man; one was in their 50s and two in their 70s; and there was one death apiece in Nez Perce, Idaho and Clearwater counties.
With these three fatalities added in, the overall coronavirus death toll in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington is 381.
North central Idaho also saw 21 new cases reported Wednesday.
No additional cases were reported in southeastern Washington, though health officials in Asotin and Whitman counties did not update their numbers Wednesday.