Whitman County added three new COVID-19 deaths to its numbers Tuesday, bringing the county’s death toll to seven.
The deaths included a woman between the ages of 60 and 79, and a man and a woman older than the age of 80. The county also added seven new cases Tuesday, bringing its total count to 1,689, with no current hospitalizations.
Meanwhile in Nez Perce County, the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began with 47 new cases was reported Tuesday by Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
New cases included 23 males and 24 females with the lowest age range of 5-12 and the oldest in their 90s. The 18-29 age range saw the biggest increase with 12 new cases.
The health district reported an additional 22 cases in other counties, with 11 cases in Idaho County, eight in Latah County and three in Clearwater County.
The new cases bring the tally in the five-county North Central District region to 2,008.
No new cases were reported in Lewis or Garfield counties.
Asotin County reported one new case Tuesday, for a total of 201. A man in his 40s tested positive and is not currently hospitalized, according to Brady Woodbury, the administrator of the health district.
Officials from the Asotin County Health Department warned the rising case counts indicate wide, community spread of COVID-19 in the county, which could affect how schools in the area operate. As of Monday, the county reported 61 cases in the past 14 days, which equates to 268 cases per 100,000 population in a two-week period, according to a news release.
“This places us way into the ‘high risk’ COVID-19 activity level and puts us at high risk for dialing back in-person schooling, according to the decision tree for in-person learning among public and private K-12 students, and indicates we are at high risk in general for COVID-19 spread throughout our community,” stated the release. “The community of Asotin County has already suffered inequitable financial loss compared to our neighbor. We need to work together as a community, we need to stay vigilant and we need to continue to show care and concern for others by following the health guidance — even when we are away from work or not in public.”
The health district said the community needs to do better at limiting gatherings outside of the household, wearing masks and practicing physical distancing if it wants its kids to stay in school and allow the economy to open back up.
While the community seems to be practicing proper COVID-19 prevention at work or school, the release stated some people let their guard down in other settings, which places themselves and others at risk.
“We understand that this has been a marathon and not a sprint,” stated the release. “We too are eager to see and gather with our friends and loved ones. However, we need to remain steadfast with the intention of fully opening businesses, schools and events. This means we need more and continued commitment from our community in the areas we know are effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.