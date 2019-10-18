Traffic was rerouted for about 40 minutes on the 2700 block of 17th Street in the Lewiston Orchards following a three-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.
One vehicle was in the northbound lane waiting to turn left into the Canyon View Suites apartments. A Toyota Tundra pickup, also traveling in the northbound lane, struck a car from behind, and that car struck the vehicle that was waiting to turn, Lewiston police officer Tom Woods said.
A woman in the middle vehicle was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center as a precautionary measure, Woods said. Her vehicle was towed away; the other two vehicles were able to drive away.