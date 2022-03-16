POTLATCH — Three Potlatch High students will compete in the school’s 2023 Distinguished Young Women program at 6 p.m. Saturday at the school’s gym.
Jordan Reynolds, the daughter of Derrick and Mandy Reynolds; Delaney Beckner, the daughter of Shelby Beckner and Ryan and Becky Beckner; and Ali Akins, the daughter of Dan and Amber Akins, will take part in the program.
The theme is “Do Life Big.” The scholarship fund is $4,000.
Admission is $10, with students in kindergarten through 12th grade being admitted for $5.