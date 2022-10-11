NEW RIVER, Ariz. — Three Grand Canyon University students, include two recent graduates of Clarkston High, died following a crash involving an alleged wrong-way driver Monday morning north of Phoenix, according to law enforcement and media reports.

The three women who died were Abriauna Hoffman, 18, of Clarkston; Magdalyn “Maggie” Ogden, 18, of Clarkston; and Hunter Balberdi, 19, of Kula, Hawaii. Their names were released by the Arizona Department of Safety, as well as Grand Canyon University in a message sent to students, faculty and staff.

