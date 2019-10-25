The tale of the missing brothers Grim concluded Thursday when the runaways were located and returned to foster care, according to the Lewiston Police Department.
Tristan P. Grim, 17, had been listed as a runaway since July 10, while his brothers, Trayton P. Grim, 11, and Taylor K. Grim, 15, were last heard from Oct. 18. Lt. Jeff Klone said it appeared that the two younger brothers took Tristan’s lead.
But Tristan turned himself in at the police department lobby in downtown Lewiston around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Klone said. Then a resident on 12th Street in the Lewiston Orchards called police a short time later to report that Trayton and Taylor may be hiding in his shop.
An officer responded and found the younger siblings hiding inside, Klone said. All three boys were returned to their foster parents. Klone said he didn’t know why the boys ran away, but that they weren’t in any apparent danger.