Three prospective candidates for three seats on the Lewiston City Council attended an information session Tuesday night to learn the ins and outs of running for office.
Kevin Kelly and Edward Scroggins said they plan on submitting the paperwork required to run during the coming filing period between Aug. 26 and Sept. 6. And Ted Powell said he is strongly considering a run.
If they all follow through, they will be vying for the three council seats currently held by Cari Miller, Jim Kleeburg and Ged Randall. Miller and Kleeburg said Friday that they will run for reelection, while Randall said he is still undecided.
Kelly and Powell are both former candidates, but from different eras. Kelly ran two years ago, narrowly missing out on a seat. Powell’s run came 38 years ago when he was a 22-year-old Lewis-Clark State College student. He came in last in a field of 15 candidates.
Powell, now 60, said his candidacy at that time was more of an academic exercise. The retired traveling service technician for the office products industry said he’s not out to change the world if he’s elected, but just help the city become a nicer-looking place by focusing on issues like noxious weed control.
Kelly, a 50-year-old auto service adviser, said he again wants to run on long-term planning for the city, with an emphasis on tackling its backlog of infrastructure and other maintenance issues.
And Scroggins, 37, said that when he moved to Lewiston from Bozeman, Mont., 11 years ago, he found a job market that paled in comparison to his hometown. If elected, the commercial plumbing supply warehouse worker said he wants to focus on economic development issues like improving the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, supporting the Lewiston Civic Theatre and executing the recently approved downtown master plan.
The prospective candidates got a primer in running for office from City Attorney Jana Gomez, and advice on how to serve from former city councilors LaFawn Hamm, Dennis Ohrtman and Garry Bush.
The League of Women Voters of the L-C Valley, the LC Valley Chamber of Commerce and the college sponsored the information session. Those who want to run for city council may pick up information packets from City Clerk Kari Ravencroft at city hall, 1134 F St.
