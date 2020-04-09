OROFINO — Two adults and a juvenile were rescued near Pine Creek in Clearwater County after their utility terrain vehicle broke down late Tuesday.
Brandon L. Binder, of Pierce, called the Clearwater County Sheriff’s office at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday from an emergency call box near the Bungalow Ranger Station. Binder said his vehicle had broken down and he needed help. Binder’s 9-year-old son and his friend, Nicholas J. Pinque, also were with him and the three had made a fire to stay warm, according to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies and a search and rescue team located Binder, Pinque and the boy about 10 p.m. and took them back to their vehicle near Pierce.