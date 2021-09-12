A head-on collision near Troy Saturday afternoon sent three area residents to the hospital.
Idaho State Police reported that Cassie Fisher, 35, of Clarkston, was heading south on State Highway 99 while riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
According to an ISP news release, Fisher allegedly crossed the center line at about 2:25 p.m. and collided with a 2018 Toyota Rav4 driven by Natalie Neer, 59, of Moscow.
Fisher, who was wearing a helmet, was transported by air ambulance to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Her condition was not immediately available.
Neer and her passenger, 61-year-old Harold Neer, were transported to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, where they were treated and released. They were both wearing seat belts, according to ISP.
The highway was blocked for about two hours. ISP said the crash investigation is ongoing.