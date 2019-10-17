The Orofino City Council has three seats up for election and six people trying to fill the positions.
The top three vote-earners will take the seats. Two incumbents, Josh Tilley and Jennifer Dunaway, face four newcomers to the political realm — Douglas Donner, Jim Hill, Jon Isbelle and Gerald “Guido” MacGuffie.
Dunaway has lived in Orofino all of her life and does information technology work for the Clearwater Valley Hospital. She has served one term on the council and is seeking reelection. Dunaway said she doesn’t have anything specific she’s campaigning on but always advocates for the good of the community. Dunaway has been married for 22 years and has one teen boy and one adult son.
“I do have the goal of continuing to build upon the great strides we’ve made in the last four years,” she said. “And just answer what the community asks of us.”
Isbelle has never run for office before but is excited at the chance to improve the community. He said he donated his labor to build a facility in town where youth sports are held, and it includes batting cages and an area for wrestling matches. He has lived in Orofino for 47 years, is married and has two adult children.
“I’d like to make the city better for the youth and the elderly,” he said. “Just stuff to keep the kids out of trouble.”
MacGuffie also is a first-timer to government elections and is retired after working for years in the prison system. MacGuffie said he often can be seen as Santa Claus at various clubs and hospitals in the region. MacGuffie is married and has three adult children who live out of the area. He said he has no programs he wants to force onto the community and instead wants to take suggestions to bring to the council if elected.
“I’ll talk with the citizens and see what they want, I’m there to help them,” MacGuffie said. “I want to work with the public and do what they would like instead of something I would do.”
Under a certain population amount, Idaho law allows only for the publication of candidate’s addresses and doesn’t require other contact information, such as a phone or email. The Tribune attempted to contact Donner, Tilley and Hill in multiple ways from letters to phone calls to Facebook messages, but none of the messages were returned. Hill’s address, as provided by the Clearwater County Clerk’s Office, was returned as undeliverable mail.
Holm may be contacted at (208) 848-2275 or tholm@lmtribune.com. Follow him on Twitter @TomHolm4.