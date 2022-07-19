The Asotin County Board of Health will have a new look when it meets next week.
The county commissioners appointed three new members Monday, in accordance with the state’s recent rule change on how public health is governed.
Retired military veteran Dan Button, Asotin-Anatone High School Principal Brendan Johnson, and Lisa Barnes, a nurse practitioner for Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Lewiston, were recommended by the public health board and unanimously approved by the commissioners. All three are Asotin County residents.
An equal number of elected officials and community members are replacing a board that previously included six city and county representatives. Chairman Chuck Whitman will continue to represent the county, and Clarkston City Councilor Skate Pierce and Asotin City Councilor Lori Loseth will provide input from the cities.
All of the applicants for the board vacancies were top-notch, Whitman said. Barnes is a health care provider, and Johnson is a community stakeholder who knows how decisions affect schools and children, he said. Button is a public health supporter and consumer.
Brady Woodbury, public health administrator, has said state lawmakers began exploring the change in how boards are organized after Dr. Bob Lutz, Asotin County’s medical officer, was fired from his job in Spokane County.
Lutz has filed a lawsuit in which he alleges he was forced out because of political disagreements with members of the Spokane health board during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The case remains in litigation.
Political reactions to mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions are alleged to have been a factor in Lutz’s termination. In addition, Pierce County tried to dissolve its health district partnership with Tacoma, and other jurisdictions attempted to rewrite rules.
Lawmakers responded by requiring more community members on these boards, Woodbury said.
After Monday night’s commission meeting, Woodbury said he’s pleased with the new appointments and appreciates the applicants’ interest in public health issues.
Whitman said he’s “real happy” with the people who were selected. The board will be well balanced and continue to serve the community.
The Asotin County Board of Health meets at 1 p.m. on the last Monday of the month in the Courthouse Annex,
095 Second St., Asotin. All meetings are open to the public.
In other county business, Michelle Peters, president of Visit Lewis Clark Valley, said tourism numbers are looking good for 2022. Visitor spending is up, and cruise boat passengers are spending more nights in hotels here to take advantage of area jet boat tours and other activities.
The high cost of fuel hasn’t had much of an adverse affect on tourism, she said. RV parks are filled, and no one seems to be canceling their summer plans.
“This year, we’re doing quite well,” Peters told the board.
According to the latest analysis of economic impacts, visitors spent $33.1 million here in 2021, an increase of 54% from 2020, when the pandemic shut many things down. Peters said the data also indicates 464 direct jobs were created by visitor spending in 2021.
