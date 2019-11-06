Incumbents led the way in a three-way race for the Orofino City Council and an incumbent was bumped in the Elk River City Council race.
With three city council seats available in Orofino, incumbent Jennifer Dunaway received 22 votes, or 25.2 percent, followed by incumbent Josh Tilley with 19 votes, or 21.8 percent, and incumbent Douglas K. Donner with 17 votes, or 19.5 percent. Missing out on seats were Jon Isbelle with 14 votes, or 16 percent, and Gerald MacGuffie with 8 votes, or 9.2 percent.
Elk River had two available positions on its city council. Diana Olson had the highest poll with 43 votes, or 31.1 percent, and Tena Williams got 36 votes, or 26 percent. Not making the cut were Richard Styre, who received 30 votes, or 21.7 percent, and incumbent Ricky Trott, who got 29 votes, or 21 percent.