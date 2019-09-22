Three people were injured in a crash that occurred about 4:13 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 128 in Lewiston.
Idaho State Police said a gray 2005 Toyota driven by Patricia K. Barnea, 39, of Clarkston, entered the intersection in an attempt to make a left turn. The vehicle was reportedly struck by a white 2003 Chevrolet van driven by Matthew F. Polis, 35, of Clarkston, according to a news release.
Both westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 12 were closed for approximately one hour, and traffic was diverted around the scene.
All occupants were wearing their seatbelts, police said. Barnea and a juvenile passenger were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center by ambulance, and Polis was taken by a private vehicle. They were all treated and released, according to a nursing supervisor.