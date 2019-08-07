Three Lewiston residents were injured Monday in a one-car rollover crash on Lapwai Road east of Lewiston.
Logan Crozier, 22, was driving a 2002 Ford Taurus west on Lapwai Road, and early investigation determined he was speeding when he veered off the road past Kodiak Lane, according to a Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office news release. The Taurus flipped and hit a piece of equipment before landing on some pipes at a rock pit off the roadside. An unidentified 16-year-old girl was a passenger in the car and was ejected during the crash.
When deputies responded at 9:48 p.m., they found the girl and another passenger, Cameron Smith, 19, outside the vehicle. Crozier had to be extricated from the vehicle. All three people were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with injuries that aren’t life-threatening. Smith was later taken by helicopter to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. A St. Joe’s house supervisor said Crozier was listed in serious condition Tuesday. A Sacred Heart spokeswoman said a condition for Smith wasn’t available, as he was undergoing a medical procedure Tuesday evening.
No citations have been issued, and the investigation is continuing.
Two online fundraisers were started to raise money for Smith and Crozier’s treatment costs: https://bit.ly/2yFt47T and https://bit.ly/2KylRf4.