LUCILE — Three people were taken to hospitals following a two-vehicle head-on crash that occurred at around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 95 near milepost 205 north of Lucile.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Johnny McCallister, 45, of Twin Falls, was traveling southbound in a white 2001 Oldsmobile when his vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and struck a gold 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle ridden by Robert L. Randall, 54, and Ramona Randall, 58, of Meridan, Idaho.
The Randalls were flown to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, while McCallister was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center in McCall, according to the ISP release. Later, all three were moved to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The Randalls were both listed in critical condition, while there was no condition report on McCallister, according to a nursing supervisor.
The Randalls were wearing helmets at the time of the accident, but it is unknown if McCallister was wearing a seat belt, according to the release.
The highway was blocked for appoximately 45 minutes.