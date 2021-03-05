Three flyers

Two eagles sit in a treetop in Clarkston as a plane passes by overhead earlier this week. This week’s run of springlike weather in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is expected to continue today, with a high of 70 in the forecast. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

Two eagles sit in a treetop in Clarkston as a plane passes by overhead earlier this week. This week’s run of springlike weather in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is expected to continue today, with a high of 70 in the forecast. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

Tags