BOISE — Bureau of Land Management firefighters worked to contain three fires that ignited near Blacks Creek southeast of Boise on Thursday night and stretched to more than 1,500 acres by Friday morning.
Mayfield Road was closed between Blacks Creek and Slater Creek roads, but it was expected to be re-opened by midnight, according to information posted by Boise BLM fire officials on Twitter.
As of around 8 a.m. Friday, the Mayfield Fire had burned 850 to 1,000 acres and the Prospect Fire was at 500 acres. As of Thursday evening, the Pole Fire was at just 5 acres.
The smoke plumes put up by the fires could be seen for many miles, with residents sharing photos online.
The Mayfield and Prospect fires are expected to reach containment by 8 p.m. Friday. The fires are “human caused” and under investigation, according to BLM. No structures are currently threatened.