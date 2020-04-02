The Lewiston Fire Department wants people to look out for each other and keep everyone safe by being aware of fire hazards and practicing fire safety precautions.
The fire department has responded to three structure fires in the past five days that have resulted in injuries to people, losses of multiple pets and almost a half-million dollars in damage, Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said in a news release.
While people are staying at home during Gov. Brad Little’s mandatory order, everyone should perform good fire safety practices, Myklebust said.
“Please test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and make sure they have working batteries,” Myklebust said. “Take time with your family and go over your home escape plan and then practice it. Remember to have two ways out of every room and have a central meeting spot outside.”
While the weather is still cold, residents are reminded to keep heaters away from items that can catch fire. There should be 3 feet of clear space around all heaters, Myklebust said.
“If you have young children at home remind them that matches and lighters are tools, not toys and should not be left out for kids to play with,” Myklebust said. “We know these are trying times, but it is very important that we keep our community and our citizens safe. We are making every effort to keep our first responders safe and ready during these difficult times and we appreciate your help.”