Three finalists have been selected for the vice president for finance and administration position at Lewis-Clark State College.
Zoom presentations with each candidate will be held over the next two weeks. Each will start at 1 p.m. and include a 30-minute presentation and a 30-minute question-and-answer session.
On Thursday, the forum will feature Dawn Barnard, the assistant vice president in the information technology services area at Washington State University. Barnard was previously a finalist for the position in 2017. She’s been with WSU for 14 years in roles that included assistant vice president, executive director for operations and director for administrative and financial services.
Barnard previously worked at Comtech AHA Corp. in Moscow, Advance Hardware Architectures Inc. in Pullman and Jurgens and Co., CPAs, in Lewiston.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from WSU and her master’s degree from the University of Phoenix.
The Zoom meeting ID for the forum is 95007133481.
On Tuesday, a forum will be held with Michael Pascual, director of purchasing and risk management at El Camino Community College in California. Pascual was previously the manager of procurement and contract administrations for the Los Angeles County Access Paratransit Services. He’s also held roles with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation and the city attorney’s office in Los Angeles.
Pascual has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Brian Cliff University, a master’s degree from the University of Southern California and a law degree from the Western State University College of Law.
The Zoom meeting ID is 92626710743.
On July 1, a forum will be held with Julie Crea, who has been the senior director for budget and financial planning at LCSC since 2017. Crea has been employed at LCSC since 1999 in various roles that included a customer service representative, an administrative assistant, director of the student union building and director of administrative auxiliary services.
Crea has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from LCSC, a master’s degree in public administration and a doctoral degree in political science from the University of Idaho.
The Zoom meeting ID is 93584200084
The vice president position has been open since December, when Todd Kilburn left LCSC to become the chief financial officer for the Idaho State Board of Education.
The person selected will report to LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton. The chosen individual will serve as the chief financial officer for the college, direct financial strategies, and analyze forecasting and financial operations.
Feedback can be submitted online at www.lcsc.edu/communications/vpfa-finalists following each forum.