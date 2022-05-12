Three men were identified as the finalists for the Port of Clarkston’s executive director position Wednesday afternoon by the port’s board of commissioners.
The finalists are George Cress, the city planner for Pendleton, Ore.; Christopher Rasmussen, director of operations for the Port of Port Angeles in Washington; and Marc Thornsbury, who was most recently executive director for the Port of Klickitat in Washington.
The board is looking for a replacement for the retiring Wanda Keefer, who has been executive director of the Port of Clarkston since 2006.
The three finalists will take part in interviews Wednesday and next Thursday. The public can meet the candidates from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Riverboat Room at the Holiday Inn in Clarkston. Next Thursday, the candidates will also be interviewed by two panels and given a tour of port facilities.
Cress has been with the city of Pendleton since 2018 and previously worked for the city of Forest Grove, Ore., and the Port of Longview in Washington. He has a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in economics.
Rasmussen has worked for the Port of Port Angeles since 2015, and previously worked as project manager for Razz Construction Inc. in Bellingham, Wash.
Thornsbury worked for the Port of Klickitat until 2020. Before that, he was the manager for TLR-Total Logistics Resource, a freight transportation company in Portland, Ore. He also was owner and general manager of Advanced Computer Management. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration.