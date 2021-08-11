Three candidates have filed to replace 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie, who is retiring at the end of the year.
They are Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle M. Evans, Moscow attorney Mark T. Monson and Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Victoria A. “Vicki” Olds, who is assigned to the juvenile courts.
Members of the Idaho Judicial Council will meet Oct. 21 at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston to conduct interviews with the candidates. After consideration, the council will forward its recommendations to Idaho Gov. Brad Little for a final appointment.
Brudie’s current term ends in January 2023. Next year is an election year for all district judges in the state, but Brudie’s successor will not have to run until 2026 because the appointment would come less than a year before the May 2022 primary, according to Brudie.