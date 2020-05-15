OROFINO — Three people were arraigned in Clearwater County Magistrate Court on Thursday on charges relating to a theft and burglary on Bald Mountain Road on May 7.
A preliminary hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. May 27 for Malinda J. Lamontagne, 43, of Enumclaw, Wash., who was charged with misdemeanor petit theft and felony possession of a controlled substance; and Victor E. McCollum, 53, of Clarkston, who was charged with two counts of misdemeanor petit theft and one felony count of burglary. Christopher T. Moser, 48, of Bellevue, Wash., also was charged with misdemeanor petit theft.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending, according to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.