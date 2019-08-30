MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana authorities say three people died Thursday in a single-engine airplane crash.
The Missoulian reported the three people were declared dead at the scene near St. Ignatius.
Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the victims.
Emergency services were alerted to the plane crash in a field around 4 p.m.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said the plane is believed to have struck a large power line, which caused mechanical problems.
Bell did not release information regarding the origin of the flight, but said it did not come from a local airport.
Bell said Federal Aviation Administration officials were expected to arrive in the area today to take over the crash investigation.
Lake County authorities also alerted the National Transportation Safety Board.