Three deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Nez Perce County this week, according to statistics posted on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
The deaths included two women and one man, with one person in their 50s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s.
Those deaths raise the total in north central Idaho to 319 over the past two-plus years. There have been 175 deaths in the three-county area of southeastern Washington, which brings the eight-county region’s total to 494.
The region added 183 new cases over the last seven days, which includes 61 infections in Nez Perce County. And since cases confirmed with at-home tests aren’t part of the official total, the actual number of new COVID-19 infections in the area is thought to more than what has been reported.
Below are the region’s weekly COVID-19 totals in 2022:
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4— 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 18 — 52 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 25 — 44 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 1 — 11 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 8 — 18 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 15 — 21 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 22 — 36 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 29 — 41 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 6 — 65 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 13 — 116 cases, 1 death.
Week ending May 20 — 214 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending May 27 — 199 cases, 1 death.
Week ending June 3 — 240 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending June 10 — 175 cases, 0 deaths.
Two-week period ending June 24 — 453 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending July 1 — 221 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Six days ending July 7 — 202 cases, 1 death.
Eight days ending July 15 — 279 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending July 22 — 241 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending July 29 — 203 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).