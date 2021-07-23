KAMIAH — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the three people who died during a shooting Monday at the Sundown Motel in Kamiah.
The victims were identified as Maden McAnear, 31, and Chip Brooks, 57. The suspect in the shooting, who later allegedly killed himself, was Ronald Port, 71.
At the time of the incident, all three were living at the motel where the shooting occured, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The investigation is continuing into what is being considered a murder-suicide.
Witnesses said the suspect fired shots into a parked vehicle belonging to one of the victims, then shot and killed the two victims in or near the rooms where they were staying, according to the news release. When sheriff’s deputies arrived, the suspect, Port, took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot, the news release said.
The incident occurred about 5 p.m. Monday. Multiple county, state and federal agencies processed the crime scene and assisted in the initial investigation, led by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Jason Davis said he appreciates the cooperation of witnesses and others who have helped investigators piece together what happened.
“This incident is exceptionally tragic for all involved,” Davis said. “Our prayers go out to those impacted.”
The sheriff’s office is being assisted in the investigation by the Idaho State Police, the Nez Perce and Idaho county coroners and Kamiah Fire-Rescue.