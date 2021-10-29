Three deaths from COVID-19 were reported Thursday even as positivity rates throughout the region continue to decline.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District listed 30 new infections including four each in Lewis and Clearwater counties; two in Idaho County; nine in Latah County and 11 in Nez Perce County. There was one death in Idaho County, a man in his 80s.
Whitman County reported two deaths and 20 new infections. Garfield County had no change in its status Thursday. Asotin County counted six new cases for a 14-day count of 2,885.
Appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at Gritman Medical Center pediatric clinic have filled but families can still register to be added to the waiting list. The registration online link is at bit.ly/2ZwSw0p and gritman.org/vaccine.
Moscow Family Medicine will host the pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic Nov. 6 for children ages 5 to 11. Instructions regarding second doses will be given at the first appointment. Masks and social distancing are required for entry into the clinic and no walk-in appointments will be allowed.
Vaccines for COVID-19 for patients age 12 and older are widely available. Information about the vaccinations can be found at vaccines.gov.
The pediatric vaccine clinic is being scheduled in anticipation of final government approval and availability of the vaccines. The clinic may be rescheduled if there are delays in regulatory approval or dose availability.
Gritman Medical Center admitted four new patients for inpatient care in the past week who tested positive for COVID-19.
As of June 1, when vaccinations were widely distributed and available, 74 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were unvaccinated; 17 were vaccinated and two were unable to be determined.