Three new deaths were added to the COVID-19 toll Monday as infection numbers continued to climb in the region, reaching the highest total since December.
In Nez Perce County, where 59 new positive cases were reported since the weekend, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s both died from the disease. Whitman County also reported a new death but no further information was available.
Nez Perce County’s total also included four infections in the 13-17 age group. Latah County, where there were 34 new COVID-19 cases, had one infection younger than 4 years old and one in the 5-12 age group. Children younger than 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine.
In addition, both Idaho and Clearwater counties added 15 new cases each and Lewis County had seven for a total number of 130 in the five-county region.
Tara Macke, spokeswoman for Public Health – Idaho North Central District, said in an email to the Tribune on Monday that, as yet, the department has not received confirmation of the delta variant within the five north central Idaho counties.
“However, it is documented in the counties surrounding us,” Macke said. The health department “would encourage residents to follow the latest (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations for their safety, as well as the safety of our communities. It is hoped that with increased vaccinations and established prevention measures the spread of the delta variant and others will be halted or slowed, saving your life and that of your family and your community. If you are unvaccinated you are very much at risk.”
Macke added that the health department is concerned when large groups assemble during a pandemic.
“COVID-19 has shown us that there is risk to individuals even when small groups of people come together,” she said. “But there is also risk to our society when critical functions are stopped and people move into total isolation. Going to school is how children and teens learn best. Many students will not yet be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines with (the) new school year approaching. This leaves them at risk as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, continues to spread with variants that are more contagious and may cause more severe illness.”
Macke added a reminder for people to get vaccinated, stay home when they are ill, avoid others who are ill, wash hands often, avoid gathering where social distancing cannot be maintained and wear a face mask in high-risk situations in large groups and where social distancing cannot be maintained.
Whitman County reported eight new positive tests Monday, Garfield County has four new cases and Asotin County added 32 new cases for a 14-day count of 167. Those include seven hospitalizations and 34 breakthrough cases in August.
Hospitals are treating more COVID-19 patients than a month ago, although none have reported being overwhelmed yet or needing to postpone elective surgeries and other non-COVID-19 procedures.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center reported Monday that it has 12 patients being treated for the virus. That’s double the number from a week ago and four times the number on Aug. 2. The hospital reported zero cases on July 26.
The hospital’s website reads that at this time there is adequate capacity to meet patient needs, including in intensive care. Hospital capacity is fluid, however, and changes daily based on admissions, discharges, transfers and the level of care patients need.
Tri-State Memorial Hospital reported three patients currently being treated for COVID-19.
Brad Gary, a spokesman for Gritman Memorial Hospital in Moscow, said the hospital is caring for patients with COVID-19 but declined to say how many. The patients who are being treated for virus, Gary said, “hasn’t affected our ability to treat patients for elective services.”
Although the hospital is continuing to recruit new medical staff, Gary added that, at this time, there is adequate personnel for the services Gritman provides.
Gary said the hospital is continuing to follow health department protocols regarding the virus, including limiting access to the hospital.
Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher confirmed Monday there are inmates at the county jail who have tested positive for the virus, but he was unable to immediately provide that number.
Scrimsher said inmates who test positive are being housed together away from the rest of the inmate population. Many inmates have been tested for the virus but testing is not mandatory. He added that one staff member also has tested positive.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 today at 1:30 p.m. PDT via Webex. Health department officials will participate in the program. The general public can join the briefing in listen/watch-only mode by selecting the link: bit.ly/37OrzWr.
