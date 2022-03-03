Three deaths from COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
Two of the deaths were logged on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website. Those deaths included a man in his 70s in Idaho County and another man in his 80s in Nez Perce County.
Another virus deaths was in Whitman County, according to the Washington Department of Health website. No details about the person who died were released.
In north central Idaho, there were 46 new cases in Clearwater County, six in Nez Perce County, three in Latah County and one in Idaho County. No cases were reported in Lewis County.
Jeff Ray, public information officer for the Idaho Department of Correction, confirmed that 44 residents of Idaho Correctional Institute at Orofino tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday, which caused the uptick in Clearwater County.
Asotin County reported nine new COVID-19 infections Wednesday for a 14-day count of 72 with no current hospitalizations. There was no change on the Whitman or Garfield county websites.