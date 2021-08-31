Three coronavirus deaths reported in region

Three more COVID-19 fatalities were added to the region’s death toll Monday while infections continued to rise to levels not seen since this past winter.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported one death of a man in his 60s in Nez Perce County and an increase of 159 new COVID-19 cases overall since Friday, the largest daily jump since December.
Lewis County reported 16 new cases; Clearwater County had 27; Idaho County had 17; Latah County reported 21 cases; and Nez Perce County had 78.
Two of the four pending deaths first reported Friday by Asotin County were confirmed Monday, and the county has added 37 new cases since Friday. The two confirmed deaths were a woman 40 to 60 years old and a man 70 to 90 years old. The 14-day count is 253 and there are currently five hospitalizations.
Whitman County reported 24 new cases. Garfield County had no updates.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center is treating 15 patients with COVID-19, according to the weekly update posted on its website Monday. That is after there were 10 patients on Aug. 23, 12 patients on Aug. 16 and six patients on Aug. 9.
Samantha Skinner, a spokeswoman for St. Joe’s, said Monday hospital staff is “seeing more patients with COVID-19 who are very sick, requiring intensive care, and patients requiring treatments and hospitalization for longer periods of time. Currently 30 percent of all patients in (the intensive care unit) are being treated for COVID-19. We are doing everything we can to manage the increase in patients while also continuing to provide care for the ongoing, non-COVID-19 healthcare needs of our community.”
Skinner said the hospital is urging people to “take COVID-19 seriously and if you haven’t yet, please, get your COVID-19 vaccine. The burden this low vaccination rate has put on our healthcare system is unsustainable. And vaccinated individuals are significantly less likely to become severely ill or require hospitalization if they do contract COVID-19.”
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare vaccination tracker website, 27.35 percent of Idaho County citizens 12 and older are fully vaccinated. That is the lowest percentage in the state.
Clearwater County’s rate is at 34.8 percent, followed by Nez Perce County at 40.59 percent, Lewis County at 42.52 percent and Latah County at 49.01 percent.
Blaine County in south central Idaho has the highest vaccination rate in the state with 82.52 percent of its citizens fully vaccinated.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61.7 percent of the total U.S. population has received at least one shot. In Idaho, 57.3 percent of the population 18 years of age and older have received at least one dose. In Washington that number is 79.4 percent.
Aaron Krieger, warden at North Idaho Correctional Institution at Cottonwood, said there are currently three new COVID-19 infections at the prison. All other residents who previously tested positive for the virus have recovered, Krieger said, and none have been hospitalized.
“It does change the way we do some things,” the warden added. “Those people that are COVID positive and/or were in close contact are quarantined from the rest of the population. This is challenging because NICI is all about treatment and education so that causes delays in these guys accomplishing that. There are additional medical checks, symptom checks and temperature checks, as well for those positive or had close contact with someone who was positive.”
No new infections have been added to the population of Idaho Correctional Institution at Orofino, Warden Terema Carlin said.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare report on long-term care facilities in the state noted a few more infections Friday in the region. The report was updated from Wednesday.
According to the department, Advanced Health Care of Lewiston added one more case for a total of 37; Generations at Lewiston had two more cases for a total of 30; Royal Plaza was up three cases for a total of 30; Good Samaritan Society Moscow Village added 13 more cases for a total of 60 and one death for a total of three; and Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia reported two more cases for a total of 63.
There are about 400 long-term care facilities in Idaho and 325 of them have had outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic for a total of 10,037 cases. Of those, 247 facilities have resolved outbreaks and 18 of the 247 resolved outbreaks included only one resident or staff member with COVID-19 and there was no further spread in the facilities.
The department reported 821 COVID-19 deaths associated with 182 facilities since the beginning of the pandemic and currently 3,029 people are reported with COVID-19 associated with 78 long-term care facilities.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little will make a live announcement regarding COVID-19 today at 11:30 a.m. PDT. The announcement will be streamed through Idaho Public Television’s YouTube channel at youtu.be/c1RTKJObQYc.
