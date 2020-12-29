Three commissioners swear in

Auditor Darla McKay swears in Asotin County Commissioners Chuck Whitman (from left), Brian Shinn and Chris Seubert. Shinn and Seubert are starting four-year terms while Whitman is on a two-year term. The three-person swearing-in ceremony is “a rarity,” according to Shinn, who provided the photo to the Tribune.

 Contributed photo

