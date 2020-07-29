Public Health – Idaho North Central District added one new case to Clearwater County for a total of 15 infections. Whitman County had two more positive cases, bringing the county total to 84.
The new case in Clearwater County is a woman in her 50s. Whitman County’s cases include two males. One is between the ages of 0 to 19 and the other is between the ages of 40 to 59. Both are stable and isolating at home, according to a news release from the Whitman County Health Department.
No other cases were reported in the five counties of north central Idaho or the three counties of southeastern Washington.