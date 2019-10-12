Riggins voters will choose from among three candidates who are new to the political scene for the two four-year positions open on the city council.
Kerry Brennan, Brady Clay and Bill Sampson have thrown their hats into the ring.
Brennan, 67, has lived in Riggins for 33 years and worked as an outfitter and guide, and also owns a couple of businesses.
“I want to give something back to the community, to help better the community,” Brennan said, adding that he has no major gripes with city government, but will wait to see where his interests lie after the election.
“I just want to participate in the community a little more now that I have a little more time and I’m not quite as busy when I was outfitting and guiding full time. So it frees me up to be a little more involved in the community.”
Clay, 54, is retired from the military and drives fuel truck for the Salmon River helicopter. He also decided to run for the council “to make a difference in the community. To help better the community.”
Clay said he would like to help the city attract more businesses that could provide jobs and “we could have some disposable income.”
Sampson could not be reached for comment, despite several attempts to locate him.
