MOSCOW — The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reported three small brush fires in various locations around the county midday on Saturday.
The first call came in around 11:40 a.m. for a half-acre brush fire on State Highway 8 near Troy. No structures were involved. The Troy Fire Department put out the fire with support from county deputies, according to the sheriff’s office. The cause was unknown, although a dispatcher at the sheriff’s office noted that controlled burns are common this time of year and can sometimes get out of control.
Another fire struck at 12:25 p.m. on State Highway 3 near Deary. That blaze was reported at between a half-acre and one acre. Again, no structures were threatened. The Deary Rural Fire District and the Idaho Department of Lands put out that fire. No cause was reported.
Finally, a report of a two-acre brush fire on Maple Creek Road near Harvard came in at 1:11 p.m. The Potlatch Rural Fire District put out the fire with assistance from the Idaho Department of Lands. The cause was not reported.