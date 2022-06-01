GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Sheriff’s officers made three drug- and violence-related arrests over the weekend, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Leon Walsh, 50, of New Meadows, Idaho, was charged with felony aggravated assault following complaints from callers in Riggins. The first caller said someone had pointed a rifle at a subject. Another caller reported that a man who had a hammer in his hand tried to stop the caller, jumped on the vehicle and tried to get inside.
Deputies located Walsh walking down the highway with a hammer in his hand. Walsh made an initial appearance in Magistrate court in Grangeville on Tuesday.
During two routine traffic stops, deputies also arrested George Rogers, 44, of Missoula, Mont. and Nathan T. Hidalgo, 32, of Whitefish, Mont.
Hidalgo was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and also made an appearance in Magistrate court in Grangeville on Tuesday.
Rogers, according to the news release, was charged with possession of controlled substances. No further information was immediately available about his case.