Area schools were awarded with almost $23,000 in grants to help purchase new equipment for their breakfast and lunch programs.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Equipment Grants were awarded by the Idaho State Department of Education.
Centennial Elementary School in Lewiston was awarded $10,948 for a new dishwasher, Prairie Elementary School in Cottonwood was awarded $5,002 for a 30-quart mixer and the central kitchen in the Kamiah School District received more than $6,900 for a new air-cooled condenser unit.
The state department awarded more than $125,000 in federal grant funding to 19 schools. In all, 23 schools submitted grant applications with a total of almost $170,700 in equipment requests.
“Thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Equipment Grant, schools across Idaho will improve their food service with new equipment ranging from freezers and dishwashers to a salad bar and massive mixers,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a news release.
Consideration was given to schools with a high percentage of students eligible for free and reduced-price meals, as well as those who had not received prior equipment grants.
Other factors in the selection process included food safety, energy efficiency, expanding meal participation and improving the nutrition and quality of meals.