LAPWAI — School is canceled today for Lapwai students after a threatening phone call was received by the school Tuesday.
Lapwai School District Superintendent David Aiken issued a news release Tuesday, which stated school would be canceled today to allow time for authorities to complete their investigation into the threat.
According to the news release, Lapwai students received social media threats of school violence Monday night. Nez Perce Tribal Police and the FBI investigated and confirmed the messages originated in New South Wales, Australia. It was determined that the threat was not credible and it was safe to continue with school Tuesday. However, there was still law enforcement present at both schools in Lapwai.
Then, Lapwai schools received a phone call Tuesday from an unknown individual also threatening school violence. Nez Perce Tribal Police and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, who were already on the scene, were able to place the schools under lockdown.
Students were released early and after school programs and athletic events were canceled, the news release said.
It was not believed that the social media posts were related to the phone call received by the school, according to the release.
Aiken thanked Nez Perce Tribal Police and Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in helping students stay safe.
According to the Nez Perce Tribe Facebook page, community members were also advised to stay indoors. Kayeloni Scott, communications director for the Nez Perce Tribe, also said some businesses and offices near the school were closed Tuesday because of their proximity to the school.
“We take threats seriously,” Scott said. “We’re trying to do our best to make sure people stay safe and aware of their surroundings.”
