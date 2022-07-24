Regardless of what the Idaho Legislature does with Medicaid expansion next year, thousands of people could lose coverage in the coming year.
That's because they technically no longer qualify for the program, but have retained coverage because of a federal “maintenance of effort” requirement.
Medicaid expansion is open to Idahoans who earn between 100% and 138% of the federal poverty level. If they earn more than that, up to 400%, they qualify for insurance premium subsidies through the state health exchange.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare tries to update patient eligibility records regularly, but over the past few years it hasn't acted on the information because of the maintenance requirement. As a result, people who now earn more than 138% may still be receiving Medicaid expansion services.
As part of its 2020 pandemic relief response, Congress authorized the federal government to pick up a larger share of state Medicaid spending. The move saved states hundreds of millions of dollars, allowing them to provide the same level of services for a lower cost.
A condition of the added funding, however, was that states maintain their existing Medicaid rolls. They couldn't boot people off, even if they were technically no longer eligible.
That maintenance of effort requirement remains in place until the federal COVID-19 public health emergency expires.
The emergency order recently was extended through Oct. 13. Federal officials also have indicated they'll provide at least 60 days notice before the emergency designation ends.
Once that happens, Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said the state will begin a “redetermination” process — collecting information from enrollees to determine if they're still eligible for whatever program they're utilizing.
That process could take a couple of months to complete, Jeppesen said, but eventually some portion of Medicaid recipients will lose eligibility.
It's unclear how many people might be affected, but it could be several thousand. As of early July, the state had past-due eligibility information on 26,281 Medicaid expansion participants, plus another 29,000 in other Medicaid programs.