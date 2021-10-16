A commentator recently noted that people don’t have the same appreciation for elderly folks that they do for autumn foliage.
We ooh! and ahh! those fall colors when leaves transform our streets into pirates’ treasure chests. People drive around to look at them. They take pictures on their cellphones and post on social media. Sometimes they even take vacations to places in the country where local communities capitalize on Mother Nature’s palette with major celebrations and lots of food and craft vendors. Artists write poems and songs about autumn leaves and school children press leaves between wax paper to make pictures that their teachers hang in the school hallways.
Old people, not so much.
This author, who is something of an autumn leaf himself, said that the charm of autumn comes about because all these plants are dying. At the time that they’re the most beautiful they’re actually on life support and the moment one good wind comes along, all those kaleidoscopic leaves will be whisked to the ground, littering our lawns and clogging up the city’s sewer drainages.
You seldom hear people, even old ones themselves, admiring the wonders of old age — admiring their wrinkles or showing off their graying and thinning hair. Retirement centers and nursing homes generally aren’t tourist destinations. And songs about old age just don’t inspire the romance that autumn leaves do. Did you ever hear Frank Sinatra croon about his lovely companion with double chins?
Yet, old as people may be, they’re still a lot more durable than a tree leaf. Old people have stories to tell, wit to share, insights to help light the path for a younger, greener person.
The beauty of old people is that they know life is serious business and not to be taken too seriously. They’re not just hanging around on a tree limb waiting for some brisk wind to come along and blow them to the ground.
