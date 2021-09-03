Age: 71
City of residence: Lewiston. “I have lived in Sitka, Alaska, and LaGrande, Pleasant Hill, Eugene, Springfield, Salem and Bend, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash.”
Title/occupation: Benefit adviser, Aflac; Lewiston Roundup director, chairman for Local and National Sponsor and Executive Board.
Family: Wife, Barbara Hartig; three children; and nine grandchildren.
Education: Graduated from Pierce High School; Sheldon Jackson Junior College, Sitka, Alaska; Bachelor of Science, Eastern Oregon University, LaGrande, Ore; master’s, University of Oregon, Eugene, Ore.; insurance certification to market insurance products.
Work history: Taught physical eduction, health, history, government and consumer education; coached basketball, football and track and field at the high school level, with six years in Oregon and two years at Timberline High School in Weippe; independent insurance agent — owned an agency for 13 years; a total of 39 years in marketing and selling.
Hobbies/interests: “In my younger years I competed in the amateur-pro rodeo circuit, riding broncs and other events over the years in Oregon, Idaho and Washington. I moved back to Idaho in 2003 and was a director for the Wild Weippe Rodeo for a couple of years; president and vice president of the Top Hand Association with the Lewiston Roundup for six years; director over rough stock, arena director and facilities for Hells Canyon Rodeo of Asotin County for five years; director for the Lewiston Roundup over local and national sponsors, Executive Board and other subcommittees for the last four years.”
Hobbies: Riding horses, camping, hunting and traveling.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “I enjoy gardening, Western decor and pop music, but I mostly listen to country.”