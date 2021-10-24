Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via county’s website.
Agenda items:
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, community development block grant agreement, safety protocols for federal contractors, Army Corps of Engineers option to extend community services for another year, other action items.
Glenn Scharnhorst, road supervisor, Evans Road overlay project bid results.
Michelle Peters, Visit Lewis Clark Valley tourism update.
Everybody Reads proclomation.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on increase in property taxes.
Par Hawaii, doing business as Nom Nom at 204 First St., liquor license renewal application to sell beer, wine and spirits.
Everybody Reads Week proclamation for Nov. 1-5.
Budget workshop.
Police Chief Monte Renzelman, Halloween safety tips.
Resolutions on increasing property taxes and emergency medical services levy.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: Asotin High School library, 215 Second St.
Agenda items:
Strategic plan presentation, Teri Kesse, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, from ESD 123 presentation.
Music presentation: Music Matters grant application.
Discussion and possible action on policy removal/changes — action items.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: District office, 1294 Chestnut St.
Agenda items:
Discuss educational programs and operations levy.
Career technical education four-year planning requirement — action item.
Gift to the district: $5,000 from Jerry and Jean Hendrickson to Rebecca Lockhart to use within the special education department — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday.
Place: Online via link from city clerk, saustin@clarkston-wa.com.
Agenda items:
Resolution on 1 percent property tax increase.
Sidewalk repair bid award.
Procolomations on National Family Literacy Day and Everybody Reads week.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.
Agenda items:
Award bid for reservoir drain line repair project.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Justice services update, including detention, building addition and plans to move in, booth technician job, probation, clinical and other administrative business.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Consider the purchase of a Monroe snowplow for the road department — action item.
Consider a memorandum of agreement with Asotin County — action item.
Consider the correction of a scrivener’s error in a resolution — action item.
Consider a bid for fuel procurement — action item.
Consider requests for use of the American Rescue Plan Act funds, including the development of a warming shelter for homeless people and to aid the planned expansion or upgrade of tourism, travel and hospitality facilities delayed due to the pandemic.
Time: 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Sheriff’s office update, including possible surplus of a jet boat, grant funds and other administrative issues.
Time: 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 5:15 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Proclamation for Everybody Reads Week.
Public hearing on the 2020 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report.
Consent agenda, including minutes, the 2020 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report, the final plat for the Estates at Canyon Crest Phase 3C-1 and vouchers payable.
Consider a resolution to adopt the personnel manual — action item.
Consider a request for $96,000 in additional local funding for the reconstruction of the 21st Street and 19th Avenue intersection — action item.
Consider initiating changes to shelter and homeless shelter standards — action item.
Consider approving a payment of $309,205 to advisor Brown and Caldwell for the water treatment plant retrofit — action item.
Consider a letter to the Idaho Commission on Reapportionment — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to amend city code related to homeless shelters, bridge housing shelters and administration, enforcement and appeals — action item.
Second reading of an ordinance to grant an exclusive franchise to Sanitary Disposal Inc., for collection, hauling and tipping of waste and recycling — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to add definitions for aboveground utility structure and traffic control device regarding exceptions to the Certificate of Appropriateness requirement — action item.
Discussion and potential direction regarding the nuisance building formerly known as the Emperor of India King Thai restaurant on Main Street — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: Central Services board room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Consider approving applications for alternative authorization endorsements from the certification/professional standards commission, State Department of Education — action item.
Idaho Housing Company proposal for the reuse of former Lewiston High School.
Review Idaho School Boards Association 2022 proposed resolutions.
Professional Learning Communities training.
Creating Confident Readers.
Cultural Competency and Inclusion report.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Conference room, airport administration building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Farm lease — action item.
ARGP grant application — action item.
Update on taxilane paving.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: Zoom meeting, email director@lewisclarkmpo.org for an invitation.
Agenda items:
Updates on Clarkston Schools Safety Study and scoping studies.
Citizen advisory committee comments.
Project updates from member agencies.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: Community Development Department building, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Consider approval for conditional-use permit to allow cabinet manufacturing as a general commercial use not allowed by right in the C4 zone at 3010 E. Main St. — action item.