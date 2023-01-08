Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Charles Eaton, public works director, resolution on stormwater retrofit project, contract between Nez Perce Tribe and Asotin County.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, Quality Behavioral Health agreement.
Eric Boggan, vocational program manager, two items related to vocational rehabilitation.
Karst Riggers, building official, conditional use permit for Mary Dolezal, 1540 Lydon Court, Clarkston, short plat for Ford Addition at 1745 Powe Drive, Clarkston.
Resolution granting funding to Hells Canyon Visitor Bureau.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Sole source provider procurement to K & G Construction of maintenance shed at Nez Perce County Fairgrounds — action item.
Requests for retail alcohol beverage licenses at the following locations: Colter’s Creek Winery, Stinker Stores No. 34, No. 36, No. 42, and No. 112, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Clearwater River Casino & Lodge, Nez Perce Express, Ernie’s Steakhouse/41 Club Lounge, Big Smoke No. 120, PK’s Place, Rosauers Food & Drug Center, Donkey Den, Super China Buffet, Two Bad Labs Vineyards, and Jovinea Cellars — action item.
Administration of oath of office to re-elected commissioners Doug Havens and Douglas Zenner, Auditor Patty Weeks, Assessor Dan Anderson and Coroner Joshua Hall and elected Treasurer Rebecca “Missy” McLaughlin.
Other commission agendas on the second floor of the Brammer Building:
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Road department updates on Lenore Bridge repair, flood repairs and Cherrylane Bridge.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Updates from fair manager about maintenance shop, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation recreational vehicle grant and training.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Peggy Hansford, Asotin County Fair Board, request for use of city property for parade and carnival in April.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing and first reading of ordinance amending city code on development standards, development qualifiers, parking regulations, limitations and prohibitions in the form and impact based zone — action item.
Public hearing and first reading of ordinance to rezone about 32 properties on 19 acres in downtown Lewiston from general commercial zone to central commercial zone — action item.
Irrevocable consent to annexation agreement between the city of Lewiston and Kim Roger and Betty Jo Bingman — action item.
Authorization of the destruction of certain Finance Department records — action item.
Third amended and restated joint powers agreement establishing the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Authority — action item.
Professional services agreement between the city of Lewiston and Mountain Waterworks Inc. for the fiscal year 2023 East Orchards sewer project phase three for $171,715 — action item.
EMS billing services agreement between the city and EMS Management and Consultants — action item.
Participation in five additional opioid settlements — action item.
Second and third reading of ordinance related to mailed notices — action item.
Appointment of Dennis Ohrtman to a one-year term on the Business Improvement District Advisory Board — action item.
Appointment of Tami Meyers, Garry Bush and Susie Jones to two-year terms on the Business Improvement District Advisory Board — action item.
Reappointment of Leah Boots to the Historic Preservation Commission — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda:
Fill the bus holiday drive celebration.
Elect board president and vice president of the board and appoint clerk and clerk pro tempore of the board — action item.
Consider adopting resolution to establish supplemental levy election — action item.
Consider authorizing bid for purchase of five new school buses — action item.
Consider authorizing bid for purchase of two shuttle buses — action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Lincoln Middle School Library 1945 Fourth Avenue or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
2022-23 Highly Capable Program iGrant No. 271 — consent agenda.
Executive session to discuss with legal counsel representing the agency, litigation or potential litigation to which the agency is likely to result in an adverse legal or financial consequence to the agency. No action will be taken following the executive session.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 859 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Authorized budgeted purchase of Tasers.
Authorized budgeted purchase of mobile data computers.
Appointment of standing committees and mayor pro-tem.
Urban Renewal Agency Board
Time: Noon Tuesday
Place: Back conference room, Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Termination of memorandum of understanding with school district — action item.
Election of chairperson and vice chairperson — action item.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher approval.
Consideration of resolution adopting ACPFD Personnel Handbook — action item.
Lewiston Port Commission
Time: Noon Wednesday
Place: Lewiston Port office, 1626 Sixth Ave N., Lewiston
Agenda:
Port of Lewiston fiscal year 2022 financial audit presented by Presnell Gage Accounting — action item.
Updates on Northwest 4 Slide infrastructure development and dredging.
Executive session for personnel and trade negotiations.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of the Community Development Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Election of chairperson and vice chairperson — action items.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Office expansion room, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Election of board officers — action item.
Fair layout east side recreational vehicle lot and vendor area — action item.
Transfer money to improvement fund — action item.
Disability Advisory Commission
Time: Noon Thursday
Place: Back conference room, Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Open meeting training.
Discussion of Lewiston transit system about services for people with disabilities at the 19th Avenue/Lewiston Mall project.
Discussion of updates about volunteer snow shoveling assistance from Lewis-Clark State College athletic students for people with disabilities and the elderly.
Election of officers — action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: Central Orchards Sewer District Office, 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Discussion of status of billings with the city of Lewiston for wastewater treatment services — action item.
Contractor’s application for payment from M.L. Albright & Sons Inc., for lift station H replacement — action item.