Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: www.co.asotin.wa.us; phone in at (669) 900-6833, webinar ID 863 2097 4898

Agenda items:

Extension Director Mark Heitstuman, Washington State University memorandums of agreement for Extension director and 4-H coordinator — action items.

Family Resources Coordinator Lori Hyde, Department of Children, Youth and Families early intervention provider agency amendment — action item.

Clerk McKenzie Campbell, request to fill open position — action item.

Asotin County Public Utility District

Time: 10 a.m. Monday

Place: By teleconference, call-in number (509) 254-280, access code 7581010.

Agenda items:

Voucher and meeting minutes approval.

Resolution to surplus vehicles and equipment.

Commissioner and manager reports.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/491961725 or (312) 757-3121 access code 491-961-725.

Agenda items:

Consider an application for federal assistance through the FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program for the Tom Beall road shoulders project — action item.

Consider an application for federal assistance through the FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program for the Flat Iron South Crossing project — action item.

Consider an application for federal assistance through the FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program for the Big Canyon Reforestation project — action item.

Consider the award of 14 small business grants — action item.

Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.

Consider amending county code to include the adoption of the International Building Code — action item.

Consider several requests for retail alcohol beverage licenses — action item.

Consider an addendum to an inmate health services agreement with Ivy Medical PLLC — action item.

Time: 10 a.m. Monday

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/339155669

or (872) 240-3212 access code 339-155-669.

Agenda items:

Consideration of cancellation of taxes for Grace Pentecostal Church — action item.

Consideration of cancellation of taxes for LC Valley Youth Resource Center — action item.

Consideration of a hardship tax cancellation application — action item.

Time: 11 a.m. Monday

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/298520789 or (872) 240-3311 access code 298-520-789.

Agenda items:

Road and Bridge Department update, including Cherrylane Bridge agreements, Skyview Estates phase 2, department status, and 22nd Street.

Tags

Recommended for you