Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: www.co.asotin.wa.us; phone in at (669) 900-6833, webinar ID 863 2097 4898
Agenda items:
Extension Director Mark Heitstuman, Washington State University memorandums of agreement for Extension director and 4-H coordinator — action items.
Family Resources Coordinator Lori Hyde, Department of Children, Youth and Families early intervention provider agency amendment — action item.
Clerk McKenzie Campbell, request to fill open position — action item.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Place: By teleconference, call-in number (509) 254-280, access code 7581010.
Agenda items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Resolution to surplus vehicles and equipment.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/491961725 or (312) 757-3121 access code 491-961-725.
Agenda items:
Consider an application for federal assistance through the FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program for the Tom Beall road shoulders project — action item.
Consider an application for federal assistance through the FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program for the Flat Iron South Crossing project — action item.
Consider an application for federal assistance through the FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program for the Big Canyon Reforestation project — action item.
Consider the award of 14 small business grants — action item.
Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.
Consider amending county code to include the adoption of the International Building Code — action item.
Consider several requests for retail alcohol beverage licenses — action item.
Consider an addendum to an inmate health services agreement with Ivy Medical PLLC — action item.
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/339155669
or (872) 240-3212 access code 339-155-669.
Agenda items:
Consideration of cancellation of taxes for Grace Pentecostal Church — action item.
Consideration of cancellation of taxes for LC Valley Youth Resource Center — action item.
Consideration of a hardship tax cancellation application — action item.
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/298520789 or (872) 240-3311 access code 298-520-789.
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including Cherrylane Bridge agreements, Skyview Estates phase 2, department status, and 22nd Street.