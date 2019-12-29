Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consider approving adopting the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision for a change/increase in civil fees at the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office — action item.
Consider approving a professional services agreement with Presnell Gage — action item.
Consider authorizing the purchase of a 2019 Caterpillar 320 track excavator for the Road and Bridge Department from Western States — action item.
Consider approving nine applications for retail alcohol beverage licenses — action items.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 2:30 p.m. Monday
Agenda items:
Justice Services update, including detention, probation, clinical and other business.